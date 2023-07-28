Eritrean president proposes to create plan for Russia-Africa cooperation by next summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Eritrea proposes to develop a strategy of cooperation between Russia and African countries in specific areas by the next summit, Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"I would like to propose the creation of a mechanism to develop a document that would have our strategy and the development of a strategic partnership between Russia and the African continent. This strategy should not be a general framework for the partnership, we need to move to specific areas of cooperation," he said.

"Perhaps we can have the next summit, for example, next year, and by then we should have a clear strategy with set plans for each industry sector and deadlines for implementation," Afeworki pointed out.

According to him, the strategy should include "a specific document for specific projects for each industry sector." "We need to develop plans for a broader strategy that takes into account specific details and the need to mobilize resources," Afeworki added.

"I believe that Russia, Africa, China, other non-regional partners such as Latin America, Asia, should work on similar projects," he stressed, "As for the plans, they will require the mobilization of resources, I can say that this continent [Africa] has more than 60% of the world's resources, and they can be mobilized for the benefit of our projects in industry and other areas," he said.

Afeworki opined that Russia has "all the necessary industrial, manufacturing base to support such a strategic partnership between Russia and Africa, but also other continents" that would like to participate in the implementation of such goals. "Russia could make a contribution: to define a strategy, to develop specific plans and goals," he said.