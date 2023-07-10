China-Russia ties stand test of ever-changing global situation — senior Chinese official

BEIJING, July 10./TASS/. Relations between Beijing and Moscow have withstood the test of the volatile global environment, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said at a meeting in Beijing with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Monday.

"Under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia relations based on a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation have withstood the tests of the changing international environment in the new era," Zhao said. Relations between the two countries "have continued to follow the right path," he added.

"Mutual political trust is deepening, practical cooperation is advancing, and interaction in the international arena is strengthening," Zhao stressed.

According to him, cooperation between Beijing and Moscow "not only benefits the peoples of the two countries, but also plays a stabilizing role in the global situation."

Zhao expressed the Chinese side’s readiness to continue developing exchanges with Russia, as well as to contribute to the expansion and strengthening of Chinese-Russian relations.