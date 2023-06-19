Ukrainian saboteurs neutralized while trying to infiltrate Russian positions — politician

MELITOPOL, June 19. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian saboteurs wearing Russian military uniform tried to infiltrate Russian positions near Zaporozhye only to be eliminated in a brief clash, the leader of the movement We Are Together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, has said.

"In the area of the village of Kamenskoye a large sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy was liquidated on the Zaporozhye frontline. A group of Ukrainian commandoes wearing Russian military uniform tried to infiltrate our positions on a Ural cross-country truck bearing the special operation’s marking Z. The saboteurs claimed they were going to evacuate wounded soldiers," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rogov said the saboteurs’ explanations aroused suspicion because the real evacuation team had picked up the wounded much earlier. "As a result of a brief shootout the group was eliminated and their truck burned down," he added.