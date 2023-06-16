State Duma mulling fast-track citizenship for foreign nationals who fought for Donbass

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Lawmakers from the A Just Russia - For Truth faction have submitted to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) a bill on fast-track citizenship for foreign nationals who took part in defending Donbass starting in 2014.

The document, published on the State Duma’s database on Friday, suggests amending the law "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation."

"The current legislation does not provide the right to receive fast-track citizenship to the foreign nationals who took part in military activities to defend Donbass starting in 2014. The proposed draft federal law envisions granting fast-track Russian citizenship to any foreign nationals who participated in military activities as part of the Armed Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, the military formations and units of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic starting on May 11, 2014," the lawmakers said in an explanatory note.