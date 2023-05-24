Russian combat helicopters hammer Ukrainian troops, armor in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Ka-52 and Mi-35 combat helicopters delivered a strike against Ukrainian troops and equipment in the Krasny Liman area in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk reported on Wednesday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 helicopters from the Russian battlegroup delivered air strikes on the enemy’s manpower and light armored equipment," the spokesman said in a video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel.

Also, a Russian Lancet loitering munition hit a Ukrainian Gvozdika motorized artillery system, he added.

In the area of the settlement of Torskoye and the Serebryansky forestry, Russia reconnaissance forces and capabilities uncovered the movement of enemy troops from the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile brigade and 5th National Guard brigade on their vehicles. The Russian battlegroup’s artillery delivered a strike on the uncovered enemy forces, he said.

"The teams of Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Zhitlovka and Chervonaya Dibrova," the spokesman reported.