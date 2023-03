MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The truth about the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines will eventually be uncovered although it will be hard to achieve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"I believe that it will be hard to attain this (the truth about the Nord Stream incident - TASS), but someday it will probably come out for sure what was done and how," Putin said.