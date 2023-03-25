Weapons sent to Ukraine pose threat to Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Weapons sent to Ukraine by the West pose a threat to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"Of course, there are threats. When arms are being sent to the country we have a conflict with, it is indeed a threat," Putin said when asked whether Western arms supplies to Ukraine jeopardize Russia.

"As for what their threats are to us, how we can assess them, we can surely see, hear and know about these plans of shipments," he said.

Additionally, the president pointed out that the amount of weapons sent to Ukraine is enormous.

"It is a very substantial amount. It is a lot," he said, adding, "But… And what will go after this ‘but’ is crucial".