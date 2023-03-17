Russian forces entrenched at Vostokmash, move deeper into Artyomovsk industrial area

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have entrenched in the Vostokmash plant in the northern part of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) and currently move deeper into the industrial area, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said Friday.

"Earlier, we managed to entrench in Vostokmash plant buildings, and now we make progress directly deeper inside the industrial area," he said on Russian TV.

He added that Russian forces continue moving towards the center of the city, while simultaneously driving the enemy away on both northern and southern directions.

On March 14, Pushilin announced that Russian forces would soon take control over the Vostokmash plant.

Fierce fighting is underway for Aryomovsk. Pushilin repeatedly noted that there is currently no indication that Ukrainian forces intend to abandon the city, despite the fact that all paved roads to the city are currently under fire control of Russian forces. Kiev claims that the defense of the city will be reinforced.