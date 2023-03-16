Federation Council Speaker relays Putin’s invitation to Russia to President of Algeria

ALGIERS, March 16. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that she relayed the message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which includes an invitation to Russia, among other things.

The Federation Council delegation, led by Matviyenko, is currently in Algeria with an official visit.

"I relayed the message from the Russian President to the President of Algeria; it is rather substantive - in the message, the Russian President invited the President of Algeria to make an official visit to Russia, and invited him to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit," Matviyenko told reporters after meeting with Tebboune.