Criminal case opened in LPR against OSCE employee on espionage charges

LUGANSK, January 13. /TASS/. The state security ministry of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) said on Friday that it has opened a criminal case against an OSCE mission employee on espionage charges.

"The LPR state security ministry opened a criminal case against an employee of the Organization for Securty and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on charges of article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). <…> It has been established that the OSCE employee David Orrells, a British national, <…> collected and transmitted information received during aerial surveys with the use of OSCE unmanned aerial vehicles about the positions and places of deployment of military hardware and weapons of the LPR People’s Militia, as well as coordinates of civil infrastructure facilities," it said.

According to the ministry, Orrells was team leader, unmanned aerial vehicle operator and image analyst and worked for special services of a NATO country. The data collected by him was shared with Kiev and later used to shell the LPR territory.