MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Western attempts to arm the Ukrainian armed forces and make the country fulfill a NATO mission are doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"No matter how much the West tries to arm the Ukrainian armed forces, to target the Ukrainian authorities to continue the confrontation with Russia, to serve the Western interests, to fulfill a NATO mission, these attempts are doomed to failure. All the tasks of the special military operation that the Russian leadership has been talking about will be implemented," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat pointed out that Kiev was acting not in the interests of Ukraine, but in the interests of NATO. "You are directly saying that you serve NATO by killing you citizens. You are doing this not in the interests of Ukraine, but in order to fulfill a NATO mission," Zakharova stressed.