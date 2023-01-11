LPR People’s Miltia says Soledar's mop-up is underway

GROZNY, January 11. /TASS/. Russian forces are mopping up Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the city is almost taken under control, Commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia Apty Alaudinov said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

"Soledar is currently at the stage of mopping-up, it can be in general considered already taken, because the number of the Ukrainian servicemen that is inside will not change anything anymore. We will be able to state by the end of this day or tomorrow morning at most that Soledar is already completely under the control of our forces," Alaudinov said.

According to him, the situation in Artemovsk is also unfolding favorably. There, the fighters of the Wagner private military company together with paratrooper units are achieving results.

"All logistic routes there are also taken under direct control of representatives of the Wagner military company at the moment. Artemovsk is also being encircled," he noted, adding that the capture of these cities would serve as a good springboard for further advancement.

Artemovsk and Soledar are on the DNR territory.