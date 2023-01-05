Russia introduces Orthodox Christmas ceasefire from noon on January 6

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will halt combat operations in the special military operation zone in Ukraine from noon Moscow time on January 6 until the end of day on January 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the relevant instructions the day before. The ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation is introduced with consideration of the address by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, according to instructions. The Ukrainian side was urged to declare the ceasefire to allow Orthodox believers to attend services on the Holy Night and Christmas.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said at the same time that Russia is attempting to hide new steps of "the aggression" under the pretext of the ceasefire, commenting on the Russian initiative. "Russia will not manage to conceal in silence its preparation for a new wave of aggression," Zelensky said.