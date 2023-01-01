Russia appreciates Bolivia’s independent foreign policy – FC speaker

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. Russia appreciates Bolivia's independent foreign policy and its efforts to retain sovereignty. The two countries’ positions regarding a multipolar world are identical, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, according to a video released by the press service of the Federation Council on Sunday.

"We closely follow the events afoot in Bolivia and see your successful steps and efforts to prevent destabilization in the country. We are pleased with your successes in stabilizing the economic and financial situation. And, of course, we highly appreciate Bolivia’s independent foreign policy, your independent course towards retaining sovereignty and upholding national interests," Matviyenko said. "Russia and Bolivia have the same vision of the future in anticipation of a more just, multipolar world," she stressed.

The meeting was held within the framework of the visits by national delegations to Brazil for the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.