ICRC, UN staff have free access to Ukrainian POWs in LPR — official

LUGANSK, December 31. /TASS/. Over 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war are in the LPR and the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN can freely visit them, acting head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"Currently, in the LPR, there are more than 1,200 captured Ukrainian soldiers not counting those who were freed as a result of swaps. They are all being held according to the norms of international law and there are no obstacles to the access to the prisoners by the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations," the LPR leader said.

Earlier, LPR Ombudswoman Viktoriya Serdyukova told TASS that the Ukrainian side was unreliable and periodically was undermining prisoner swaps. According to her, since the escalation began, as of December 12, 150 servicemen of the LPR’s People’s Militia have been freed and almost all of them told about torture inflicted by Ukrainian forces.