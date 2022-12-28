DPR militia reports destroying over 15 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 15 casualties in clashes with forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 15 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, DPR people’s militia fighters also destroyed one tank, two self-propelled howitzers and seven armored and motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the press office reported.