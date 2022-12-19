Downtown Maryinka cleared of Ukrainian troops, says DPR leader

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The central part of the city of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been cleared of Ukrainian troops, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Downtown Maryinka has been cleared of enemy troops. Almost all high-rise buildings that served as serious fortified positions for the enemy are under our control. Only a small part of Maryinka is left where the enemy can hold its ground," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Pushilin announced on December 15 that 80% of the city of Maryinka had been liberated. According to him, taking control of the city will make it possible for troops to advance in the Krasnogorovka area and eventually put an end to shelling attacks on the Petrovsky District of Donetsk from that direction.