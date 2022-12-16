Ukrenergo declares state of emergency due to energy infrastructure damage

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo declared a state of emergency on Friday due to damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
"Due to damage to Ukraine's power infrastructure (thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, main network substations), there has been a loss of more than 50% of the Ukrainian energy grid’s consumption, which means the introduction of the state of emergency mode. We report an emergency situation starting from the period - 09:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) on December 16," the company said in a statement on its website.