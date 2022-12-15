Almost all wounded Russian servicemen return to front — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. As many as 97% of wounded Russian military servicemen return to the combat zone after medical treatment, the chief of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Dmitry Trishkin, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"Today it is 97%, if we talk about those who can return to their duties. <...> There are still, of course, those who survive, but due to certain severe after-effects and injuries they cannot perform their direct duties as servicemen. That's why today this figure stands at 97%," he said.

Trishkin also mentioned the experience of the Great Patriotic War (part of WWII, during which the Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany) when the share of wounded servicemen returning to the front was 70%. "Today, the figure has reached 97%, and this is a very significant result," he added.

Trishkin also emphasized that the mortality rate among wounded fighters taken to military medical institutions is "less than half a percent".