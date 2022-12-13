Medvedev says Zelensky wants to use EU missions as human shields

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, by proposing to send EU missions to critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities for international monitoring, wants to use them as human shields, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Apparently, he wants the Europeans to sit there as a human shield. He doesn't feel sorry for those fools, but he apparently doesn't have enough Ukrainian servicemen to serve as cannon fodder. He needs fresh blood," he wrote on Tuesday on his Telegram channel.

"We strongly recommend that the defenseless Europeans not agree to the role assigned to them this time," Medvedev added.