Mission to JCCC: Ukraine shells DPR 32 times over day, killing four people and injuring 20

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 32 times over the 24 hours, firing 147 rounds of ammunition, killing four people and injuring 20, including two children, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 32 facts of Ukrainian shelling. <...> There were reports of the deaths of four people in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk and Makeyevka. Twenty civilians, including two children in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, received wounds of varying degrees of severity," the report said.

According to the mission’s information, the Ukrainian military fired 147 munitions on the DPR territory, they used the Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery, as well as 120 mm mortars for shelling. Six districts of Donetsk came under fire: Voroshilovsky, Leninsky, Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts, as well as the settlements of Zaitsevo, Gorlovka, Shirokaya Balka, Mayorsk, Yasinovataya, Kashtanovoye, Mineralnoye, Yakovlevka, Makeyevka and Elenovka. The strikes damaged 50 houses and 27 civilian infrastructure facilities.

On Tuesday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported that the republic had been shelled 33 times over the day.