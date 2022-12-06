Russia ready to talk security guarantees again when West is

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to return to the discussion of security guarantees if the West demonstrates an interest in it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"If and when we see that the West is really interested in it, we will return to this topic [of security guarantees]. But I would like to stress this once again, like in the situation with the strategic stability dialogue, which was unilaterally interrupted by the United States, we are not chasing anyone, nor are we asking anyone for anything," he said.

"The West has evaded any real dialogue on this topic and, as a matter of fact, turned down these proposals [on security guarantees to Russia]. The fact that someone is returning to them now demonstrates the sensibility of some politicians and their ability to heed our signals. But the dominating trend in the collective West, as far as I understand, is not in favor of the implementation of such ideas," Ryabkov noted.