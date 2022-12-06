Sixty Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity in prisoner swap, top brass reveals

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Sixty Russian soldiers facing mortal danger in captivity have returned from Kiev-controlled areas as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"On December 6, 60 Russian servicemen who faced mortal danger in captivity have been brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime as a result of the negotiating process," the ministry said in a statement.

Military transport planes from the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver all the released servicemen to Moscow for medical treatment and recovery at the Defense Ministry’s medical institutions. All the released servicemen are receiving required medical and psychological assistance, the ministry assured.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on December 1 that 50 Russian soldiers facing mortal danger in captivity had returned from Kiev-controlled areas in a prisoner swap with the Ukrainian side.