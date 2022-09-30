NATO unlikely to openly venture third world war — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. NATO will not openly venture a third world war, but will rather continue confrontation with Russia by means of Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"NATO intends to continue confrontation with Russia by the hands of Ukraine. The alliance will not stick its neck out and openly wage a third world war. As a matter of fact, it is Secretary General Stoltenberg’s response to Zelensky’s words about Ukraine’s application for fast-tracked admission to NATO," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, the sooner Ukraine "hears Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words, surrenders arms and returns to the negotiating table," the more senseless losses will be averted.