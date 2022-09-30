Donbass republics, two more regions to be sovereign parts of Russia, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions will be integral parts of Russia and the Union State as soon as the four regions have relevant agreements signed with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They will naturally become integral parts and sovereign territories of Russia," he said, when asked if the regions would also be part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

The DPR and the LPR as well as the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions recently held referendums on joining Russia. The majority of voters in the four regions opted for this initiative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign treaties on the accession of the four new regions to Russia at a Kremlin ceremony at 3:00 pm on Friday.