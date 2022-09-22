Lavrov, his BRICS counterparts discuss prospects for strengthening partnership

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed prospects for strengthening strategic partnership within the BRICS group of nations with his counterparts from those states on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

"Prospects for strengthening BRICS strategic partnership, including issues of the group’s institutional development, have been discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A detailed exchange of opinions on a wide range of topical international issues was held, including on the agenda of the 77th UN General Assembly. The ministers spoke in favor of strengthening the collaborative approach in global affairs," it said. "Close attention was paid to regional conflicts, countering new challenges and threats, coordination among BRICS members on multilateral platforms."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor informed her colleagues about her country’s plans for 2023, when South Africa would assume the organization’s rotating presidency.

"In accordance with established practices, the meeting was organized by the South African side, as the future chair of the five-nation group," the Russian ministry said. "A joint statement was adopted on the outcomes of the meeting.".