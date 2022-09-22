Putin, Saudi crown prince agree to continue personal contacts

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Thursday noted the fast pace of development in bilateral relations and agreed to continue personal contacts, the Kremlin press service said.

"In the course of exchange of opinions about the bilateral agenda, it was stated that trade and economic ties are developing at a fast pace, the trade turnover is growing and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas is being intensified. It was agreed to continue ties and personal contacts," the statement says.

The phone conversation was arranged on the Saudi side’s initiative.