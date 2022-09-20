Russia advocates comprehensive Cyprus settlement based on UNSC resolution — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow advocates a comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue based on the UN Security Council resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the envoy credentials presentation ceremony in the Kremlin Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has advocated and continues to advocate a comprehensive, fair and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue based on the UN Security Council resolution," he said.

Cyprus is divided on national basis since Turkey’s invasion in 1984, provoked by the coup, organized by advocates of the island’s accession to Greece. As a result of the hostilities, about 37% of the island’s territory ended up under Turkish control, with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus established on this territory later - a state recognized only by Ankara. The southern part of the island remained under control of the Republic of Cyprus, with Greek Cypriots comprising the majority of the population.

Numerous attempts to settle the Cyprus issue have been unsuccessful so far. During the last settlement summit with participation of both Cyprus communities, Foreign Ministers of the three guarantor states (Greece, Turkey and the UK) and the UN Secretary General, the leadership of Turkish Cypriots conditioned the beginning of the negotiations on recognition of existence of two independent states on the island. Such approach contradicts the UN Security Council resolution, which states that a two-zone, bi-communal federation must be established on the island - a requirement that the Greek Cypriot side insists on.