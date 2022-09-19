Russia, China to boost information exchange programs targeting extremists

NANPING /China/, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have agreed to broaden information exchange on extremism, and on attempts to undermine their constitutional systems and their independent foreign policy course, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Monday after bilateral consultations.

"Agreements were reached on widening the exchange of information on countering extremism, and attempts at undermining the constitutional system in both countries and depriving Russia and China of the possibility to pursue an independent foreign course in their national interests," it said.

Special attention was focused on cooperation between law enforcement and special services, including on the anti-terrorist track. "The sides outlined further steps in the areas of fighting money laundering and the financing of terrorism. They also discussed plans of cooperation between the prosecutors’ offices, as well as the justice and investigation agencies," the Security Council said.

The Russian and Chinese sides stressed the importance of invigorating bilateral cooperation in the area of information security.

The Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice, and law and order were held in the city of Nanping in China’s northwestern Fujian Province. The consultations were co-chaired by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee Guo Shengkun and involved officials from the two countries’ relevant ministries and agencies. Patrushev and Guo Shengkun also held a face-to-face meeting.