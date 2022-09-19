Russia says bioprograms of Washington, Kiev didn’t improve sanitary situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov on Monday said Ukraine and the US at a recent meeting held by states-parties of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention in Geneva were unable to prove that their joint biological programs improved the sanitary situation in Ukraine.

"Neither Ukraine nor the US has provided conclusive evidence that [their] cooperation has helped to improve the sanitary and epidemiological situation, which has been steadily deteriorating over the past 15 years," he said at a news conference.

Kirillov said that as evidence they provided only several photographs of renovated labs. "Most likely, with the exception of these false achievements, there were no other results," he said.

States-parties of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention convened a meeting in Geneva from September 5-9. It had been requested by Russia, citing violations by the US and Ukraine of articles 1 and 4 of the convention. According to Kirillov, none of the delegations had any doubts about the authenticity of the documents submitted by Russia, including about the accumulation of pathogenic materials in Ukrainian laboratories.