Russian strikes hit nine Ukrainian command posts in past day, says military brass

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian aircraft, missile and artillery forces hit nine command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The strikes that were carried out by tactical and army aircraft, missile and artillery forces in the past 24 hours hit nine command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Zvanovka and Pavlovka settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Gulyaipole and Poltavka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, the Murakhovka, Olenovka and Ukrainka settlements in the Nikolayev Region, as well as 65 artillery units, Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 234 areas," he specified.

According to Konashenkov, eight missile and artillery arms and ammunition depots were destroyed near the city of Nikolayev, the Petrovskoye, Pervomaiskoye and Kurakhovo settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Omelnik and Veselyanka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. An Osa-AKM missile system was destroyed near the city of Soledar.