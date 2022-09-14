Russia condemns decision to allow Zelensky to deliver video address to UNGA — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. Russia does not support the decision to allow Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky record a video address to the UN General Assembly, as it is a violation of the rules, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters Wednesday.

"This is yet another violation of the rules which we [UN member states] have set. Zelensky has no problem travelling across the country, he visited the regions yesterday, yet he cannot come here [to the General Assembly]," Nebenzya noted. "If you cannot come, then send your representative, who will speak at the General Assembly. This is yet another violation," Nebenzya said. "Of course we do not support this decision.".