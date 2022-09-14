US hasn’t issued visas to most Russian delegates to UN General Assembly — Russia’s envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. The US hasn’t yet issued visas to most of the Russian delegation heading to the UN General Assembly’s high-level week, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzia told reporters on Wednesday.

"Some of the delegation that’s is flying with the minister was issued visas, but most of the people that are flying with the minister wasn’t issued visas," said Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "We are waiting for a prompt issuance of visas by the US government to the delegation that’s heading to the high-level segment of the General Assembly."

When asked if the Russian delegation could end up missing the General Assembly, Nebenzia said, "Let’s not speculate about this. Let’s wait for the outcome and then talk."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the minister and some members of the Russian delegation for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly were on Tuesday issued US visas to travel to the UN headquarters in New York.

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly opens on September 20.