US Central Command meddling with Russian elections — Russian senator

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The US Central Command is meddling with the Russian elections by spreading anti-Russian propaganda, a Russian senator said on Sunday.

"Anti-Russia propaganda continues to be spread in social networks, including with the use of fake accounts," Andrey Klimov, head of the ad hoc commission on the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s domestic affairs at the Federation Council (upper parliament house), said at the Russian Central Election Commission’s Information Center. "Who is doing it? Traditionally, everyone says it is the US Department of State. But now, we have exposed the US Central Command indulging in that, so that no one had any illusions about who is doing it and what for."

"The US Central Command is a new aspect of the warfare they are waging on us," he added.

According to Klimov, anti-Russian propaganda reaches Russian-language social networks via Central Asian, North African and Middle East countries.

On September 9-11, Russia holds elections of 15 top officials in regions (14 direct elections and by voting in parliament in Adygea), members of six legislative assemblies, 12 councils of people’s deputies in the administrative centers of Russia’s constituent territories, and also members of local governing bodies.