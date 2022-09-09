Capturing Zaporozhye NPP was the goal of Ukrainian landing in Energodar region

MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. The ultimate purpose of the Ukrainian landing operation in the area of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region was to capture the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Chairman of the ‘We Are Together With Russia’ civil society group Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"They're looking for a weak area where they may land troops in order to cling to our shore, to build a springboard for an attempt to enter the nuclear power plant," he said.

Energodar, which houses Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has recently become the target of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems are used to strike at the nuclear power plant.