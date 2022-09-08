Western weapons don’t play decisive role on battlefield in Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. The weapons funneled to Kiev by the West do not play a decisive role on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council session on Thursday.

"According to the most moderate estimates of experts, the US and allies have spent a total of about $20 billion on military support for Ukraine in the past month of this year alone. As US media reports say, the [US President Joe] Biden administration intends to ask for $20 billion more in emergency funding, and this is just for the first quarter of 2023," Nebenzya said.

According to Nebenzya, "Ukrainians are consistently being brainwashed into believing" that using advanced Western weapons they will be able "to turn the tide of the military campaign and defeat Russia."

The diplomat pointed out that "the implications of this mass fooling of the population are rather deplorable for Ukraine."

"I want to say right away that Western weapons do not play a decisive role in the battlefield, irrespective of how long our former partners and their Ukrainian vassals might claim otherwise," Nebenzya stated.