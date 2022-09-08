Vast majority of globe unsupportive of West’s crusade to ‘cancel’ Russia, official says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The vast majority of the world’s population has not joined the infamous Western-orchestrated crusade to "cancel" Russia and the disagreement with the US-led West’s aggressive policy is becoming louder and louder, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin who also chairs the Russian History Society told journalists on Thursday.

"The meeting itself with our Chinese partners and the closeness of the Chinese and Russian assessments of today’s global developments again and again confirm that the vast majority of the world’s population has not joined this odious Western campaign of what’s known as canceling Russia. Moreover, the disagreement with this aggressive cynical policy by the West’s totalitarian-liberal regimes is being expressed increasingly louder," he said following a Russian-Chinese roundtable discussion at the History Society.

Naryshkin noted that the understanding of global transformations underway is growing worldwide due to which "the role of interaction between experts - historians, political scientists, and philosophers - cannot be underestimated." "And, of course, we will continue this work in the future, with our Chinese colleagues as well," he added.