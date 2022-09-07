Russia extends retaliatory sanctions against EU on its top military leaders — statement

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has extended sanctions against the EU as a retaliatory measure, included the EU's top military leadership and others involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine on the list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The restrictions are extended, in particular, to the top military leadership of the European Union, high-ranking employees of the EU member states’ security agencies, representatives of European commercial organizations in the field of arms and military equipment production involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that the EU and its individual member states are supplying lethal weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, which are used to shell civilian infrastructure and critical facilities. This further complicates the humanitarian situation in the conflict zone and endangers the entire European continent. "This shows that the EU does not want to invest in peace in Ukraine and Europe and maintains a policy of prolonging the conflict. Residents of the EU countries are forced to pay for such a belligerent policy from their own pockets," the statement stressed.

The ministry pointed out that the persons on the sanctions list are banned from entering Russia, and the corresponding note verbale of the Russian Foreign Ministry was sent to the EU mission.

"We would like to remind the initiators of the anti-Russian measures that any unfriendly actions against Russia will continue to meet a tough response from our side," the diplomats added.