Trade turnover between Russia, Myanmar up 2.4-fold in six months, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Myanmar is modest so far, though the growth dynamics is promising, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, adding that trade turnover between the two countries grew 2.4-fold in six months.

"Our relations are developing positively," Putin said at a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday. In absolute terms the volume of trade and economic ties is modest so far, "but the trend is very good, a 2.4-fold increase in the first half of this year," he said.