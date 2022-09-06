Moscow calls on US to speed up visa issuance to Russian delegates going to UN — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia demands the US to speed up the issuance of visas for members of its delegation going to the UN General Assembly, this issue is still unresolved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the issue has not been resolved so far. <...> We insist that the US side should speed up the process [of issuing visas to the delegates]," he said.

The deputy minister added that the Russian side that intends to participate in the UN General Assembly, had applied for the visas to the US in advance and Washington had no reason for the "endless delays" of the procedure. "We submitted all visa applications well in advance, with a large margin, and, in our opinion, there is no reason to explain these endless delays now," Ryabkov said.