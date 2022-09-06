Foundation of agreements on Ukraine needed for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be possible provided the parties reach agreements to settle the situation, but this "is not on the agenda yet," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the daily Izvestiya on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"As for a Putin-Zelensky meeting, nothing has changed. Nobody needs a meeting for meeting’s sake. For such a meeting to take place, and for the very idea of such a meeting to be on the agenda, certain work needs to be done to build the foundation of agreements that can be asserted at the highest level. But this is not on the agenda yet," Peskov said.

Speaking about the grain deal, he recalled that the Russian leader had previously given a very high assessment of the mediation efforts that Turkey had exerted in that situation, including the efforts that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan personally made to unblock the grain issue.

"In the end all the agreements have been reached. The mechanism works," Peskov concluded.