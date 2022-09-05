Work on Russia’s Concept of Foreign Policy underway - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Concept of Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation is being worked on since the international landscape is rapidly changing and a new global reality emerges, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"[Work on this document] is underway. Yet the thing is that overall, the landscape of international affairs and the landscape of foreign policy are changing very rapidly. A new global reality emerges which should be taken into account so this work continues," he said.