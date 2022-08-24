Russian envoy expresses regret over permission for Zelensky to speak at UN by video link

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya on Wednesday expressed regret that the UN Security Council allowed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to speak by video link in violation of the council’s rules.

"We regret that the members of the council spoke out against compliance with the rules of its work," he said. "We could have understood the logic of Kiev's Western patrons, who are ready to sacrifice not only all Ukrainians, covering up the crimes of the regime, but also the work of the UN Security Council. However, we are extremely disappointed that other members who, when they come to the council, commit themselves to comply with its rules and protect them, have today contributed to the erosion of its foundations and practices. We call on all UN member states to pay attention to the current situation."

"Despite our position, we will listen to Mr. Zelensky, because we also have something to say to him. We hope that he will attend today's meeting until it concludes. We will see if Mr. Zelensky will be able to come to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly as the head of the Ukrainian delegation, as the representative of Albania asserted."

The UN Security Council backed Zelensky's participation in the meeting via video link, although the rules of the council require a face-to-face participation. During the procedural vote, which doesn’t stipulate the use of the veto, 13 countries supported allowing Ukrainian president to speak remotely, Russia voted against, and China abstained.