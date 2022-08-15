Foreign mercenaries standing trial in Donetsk are not mentally ill, judge says

DONETSK, August 15. /TASS/. Five foreign mercenaries standing trial in the Donetsk People’s Republic do not have mental disorders, the judge said, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"All defendants are mentally healthy and have no deviations," the judge said.

All five taken prisoners in Donbass are charged with participating in hostilities as mercenaries on the Ukrainian army’s side. Captured at the Ilyich plant in Mariupol and in the Nikolaev Region, Britons Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, charged under article 430 of the DPR Criminal Code (Mercenarism), refused to cooperate with the investigation and testify. The Swedish citizen, who was taken prisoner at the Azovstal plant, during the investigation denied the charges he had participated in hostilities as a member the Ukrainian forces on the territory of the DPR.