Russian forces guarding Zaporozhye NPP because it is a civilian facility – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is a civilian facility, that is why Russian forces are guarding it, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Thursday.

"A nuclear power plant is a civilian object. That is why Russia is guarding it to prevent it from being damaged, because we know what the consequences would be," the Russian diplomat said.

"We warn about potential consequences that will occur if one day the shelling of the power plant leads to leakage of radioactive materials," he added.