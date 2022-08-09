Russian forces strike two artillery batteries in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian forces struck two Ukrainian artillery batteries in counter-battery fire, including American M777A2 howitzers in the Donetsk People’s Republic in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In counter-battery warfare, two artillery batteries were struck, including American M777A2 howitzers in the area of the settlement of Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops also incapacitated two Ukrainian platoons of multiple launch rocket systems near the community of Lastochkino, six artillery platoons of self-propelled and towed howitzers in the areas of the settlements of Razdolovka, Orlovka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.

The M777 is a 155mm towed howitzer developed by the UK-based defense firm, BAE Systems, which replaced the US Army’s heavier M198 artillery guns. The M777 can fire conventional shells at a distance of about 25 km and special munitions at a range of 40 km.

The howitzer features a high-precision digital fire control system (Towed Artillery Digitization) that uses GPS and drone data for directing the weapon at the target. The gun’s upgraded A2 version can fire M982 Excalibur guided shells with an extended flight range.

The M777 howitzer is used by the ground forces of the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine. The howitzer was first employed in combat during the war in Afghanistan.

The US, Canadian and Australian militaries earlier reported the delivery of M777 howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine.