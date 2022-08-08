Lavrov to lead Russia’s delegation to UN General Assembly in September

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the country’s delegation to the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September, according to President Vladimir Putin’s order published on Monday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin had no plans to visit New York or make a video address to the event.

The Russian delegation will also include Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Chairman of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin, Permanent Representative to the UN Headquarters in New York Vasily Nebenzya and Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, as well as the directors of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Department for New Challenges and Threats, Department of International Organizations, and the Legal Department.

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week, which usually brings together heads of state, prime ministers and cabinet members from UN member states, will take place on September 20-26. According to the event’s preliminary program, a minister representing Russia is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 24.