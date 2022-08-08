Putin has no plans to address UN General Assembly in September — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in September and has no plans to speak at it even via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No. The trip and the speech are not planned," he said, answering corresponding questions.

The UN General Assembly's High-Level Meetings are to kick off in New York, where the organization's headquarters is located, from September 20 to 26. Presidents, prime ministers and ministers traditionally participate in the event, which opens the new General Assembly's annual session. This year, the Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.