China to step up pressure on US over Taiwan, to enhance ties with Russia — expert

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. China will be gradually increasing pressure on the United States after Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and simultaneously will be expanding the economic partnership with Moscow, Alexey Maslov, head of the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Moscow State University and an expert of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS on Friday.

Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan has sparked fierce criticism from China, which has repeatedly warned the United States that if the visit took place, it would not go without consequences and that harsh measures would be taken. Right after Pelosi’s arrival, Beijing announced a live-fire military exercise in six areas around Taiwan. China has already suspended or eliminated eight cooperation mechanisms with the US over Pelosi’s visit.

The expert pointed out that Beijing "will never forgive such a gross violations of China’s rights," so it will be gradually stepping up pressure on the US. Simultaneously, as the political analyst said, China’s leadership will seek to expand economic ties with third countries.

"Now China will be expanding partnerships with other states, first and foremost with Russia. And here we will for sure see some general statements on global restructuring, as well as on broader economic cooperation," Maslov added.

The expert emphasized that China has not yet taken any economic measures that could cause serious damage to the US. In his words, Beijing’s further steps will largely depend on Washington’s reaction.

"As we can see, China is withdrawing from the environmental issues in negotiations with the US. China will probably seek to restrain the progress of numerous negotiations that are not related to the economy. If the US does not react in any way, that is, just letting it go, China will have to switch to economic measures, which China, by the look of things, would not like to do," Maslov said.

As an example, the analyst suggested that harsher economic measures might affect the operation of American companies in China, along with China’s exports to the US.

"One of the serious measures could be to curtail exports of numerous Chinese goods to the US. Taking into account that China has a surplus, which means it sells more than buys, the US market will henceforth be left without some goods. The third point, which is more serious, are the restrictive measures, such as raised tariffs on American goods," Maslov said.

On the other hand, as the Valdai Discussion Club expert explained, Beijing hopes that Washington will come to its senses on Taiwan, so it is not rushing to impose harsh economic measures.

"In an extreme situation, the countries may lower their level of relations, for example, by recalling the ambassadors. But we see that at least China does not want this, while American statements suggest that China took Pelosi’s visit to heart very much. In my opinion, it is an attempt of the United States to soften the situation," Maslov concluded.

About Taiwan

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to Beijing’s official position, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.