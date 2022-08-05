Russian, Chinese top diplomats meet during ASEAN events in Phnom Penh — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and China, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, are holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman said on Friday.

"A bilateral meeting of Lavrov and Wang Yi [is being held] on the sidelies of ASEAN events in Phnom Penh," Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

The previous meeting of the two ministers was held on July 28 in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events. Lavrov and Wang Yi discussed prospects of the organization’s development and exchanged opinions regarding the situation in Ukraine.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was founded in 1967. Currently, it comprises ten southeastern Asian countries - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. The goal of the association is to promote economic, social and cultural cooperation and to strengthen peace and stability in Southeast Asia.